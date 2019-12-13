Wish to be a millionaire? Grant Cardone tells you how he did it

Regardless of how much you want to earn — $10,000, $1 million or $1 billion — you start by setting a specific goal and crunching the numbers, that’s how millionnaire Grant Cardone, American motivational speaker, sales trainer, author and real estate investor who started his career at 25 as a used cars salesman in Louisiana in the US, sees it.

“There is a need to change the target and change it daily. It shouldn’t be anything less than 10 million dollars. Think big when you change the target. The second point is to save 40 per cent of your income. If you can do this, I guarantee you, you will be rich. You need to get your income not to what it pays your bills but to where you can save,” he reveals in an interesting Goalcast video.

ALSO READ | Not just any change but positive, effective change is needed: Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi

Cardone, who was named as Forbes ’25 Marketing Influencers to Watch in 2017′, adds that from a survival standpoint, “one needs to be money-motivated”. “Just stack cash and wait till you can put it in something where it won’t be lost. It just goes away for a while. Inflation, over time, five years, seven years, 10 years, it all withstands. Live broke and invest savings,” he said.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd