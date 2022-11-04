scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

‘I am willing to go forward even when I feel alone’: Emma Watson

The actor called upon right-minded people of all ages, abilities, and every walk of life to generate millions of ripples of hope in support of the issue of gender equality

She added that "I found my tribe" in all the activists, spiritual teachers, thinkers, and doers around the world who act together and support one another (Source: Reuters)

Celebrated actor Emma Watson is also a fierce social activist who often candidly speaks about gender equality. In her speech at the One Young World summit, she opened up about the highs she witnessed when she launched her ‘HeForShe’ campaign, followed by a barrage of criticism she faced. She succinctly described that “her best hopes and worst fears were confirmed all at once”.

As she went through the applications of activists from around 200 countries for One Young World scholarships, she said that the experiences that she read are beyond her imagination but there is a common thread of purpose and the need to be heard and spoken.

Emma also reminisced about Bobby Kennedy and his quote which says, “Each time a man or woman stands up for an ideal or acts to improve the lots of others, he or she sends forth a tiny ripple of hope which can aggregate into a strong current that can sweep down the mightiest wall of oppression and resistance.”

She said that she and her tribe have set out to do just that. The actor called upon right-minded people of all ages, abilities, and every walk of life to generate millions of ripples of hope in support of the issue of gender equality. She further elucidated that the issue of gender equality intersects with every other issue that we face in the world today.

Emma concluded her speech with seven inspiring statements which are a sort of pledge that she takes every day and encourages others to take. These statements are of courage, self-motivation and determination to move ahead towards a goal which has lots of struggles and critiques, to be willing to be seen, speak up, keep going, to go forward even when she feels alone, have an open mind to listen to others and be her most powerful self.

“At the end of the day, when all is said and done, I know that these are the ways that I want to have lived my life,” she said.

