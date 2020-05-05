Having a Plan B will only distract from Plan A, says Will Smith

Will Smith, known for his versatility and humility, can also give a lesson or two on how to tackle fears and move ahead. In this video, where various quotes have been collated together, the actor presents an interesting perspective on truth, fear and life.

“I hate being scared to do something,” he says. He adds that he convinces himself with the words, “This is what I believe and I am willing to die for it.” The implication is simple: you cannot be scared to die for the truth. It is the only constant. “You can’t fear what might happen to you if you tell the truth,” for, he adds, what may happen if you don’t tell the truth could be worse.

In another clipping he says, the first person who must believe in you has to be yourself. “There is no reason to have a Plan B because that will distract from Plan A.”

He stresses that we often get overwhelmed looking at how huge a task seems. It is always that one step towards it that makes all the difference. Standing where we are now, maybe this is the most sound advice we can do with.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd