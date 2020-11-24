You’re never not afraid; I’m still afraid: Will Ferrell

Listen to his whole speech here.

Speaking at the University of Southern California, actor Will Ferrell started his commencement speech on a light note. “I want the university to know that I do not take this prestigious honour lightly. I’ve already instructed my wife and my children, from this point on, they have to address me as Dr. Ferrell. There will be no exceptions. Especially at our children’s various school functions and when opening Christmas presents. “Yay, we got the new Xbox, thank you Dad! I mean, Dr. Ferrell.”

I’ve been informed that I can now perform minimally invasive surgery at any time or any place, even if people don’t want it. In fact, I am legally obligated to perform minor surgery at the end of today’s ceremonies, or my doctor’s degree will be revoked,” he said.

After recounting his journey, he further added, “You’re never not afraid. I’m still afraid. I was afraid to write this speech. And now, I’m just realising how many people are watching me right now, and it’s scary. Can you please look away while I deliver the rest of the speech? But my fear of failure never approached in magnitude my fear of what if. What if I never tried at all?”

