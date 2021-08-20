‘When you’re convinced that your cause is right, have the courage to take a stand’: Tim Cook

Speaking at MIT, entrepreneur Tim Cook gave a heartfelt speech. “When you work towards something greater than yourself, you find meaning. You find purpose. So the question I hope you will carry forward from here is how will you serve humanity?,” he asked.

“The good news is since you’re here today, you’re already on a great track,” he answered.

“When you’re convinced that your cause is right, have the courage to take a stand. If you see a problem or an injustice, recognise that no one will fix it but you,” he said. “As you go forward today, use your minds and hands and your hearts to build something bigger than yourselves. Always remember, there is no idea bigger than this. As Dr Martin Luther King said, ‘All life is interrelated. We are all bound together into a single garment of destiny,'” he added.

“If you keep that idea at the forefront of all that you do, if you choose to live your lives at that intersection between technology and the people it serves, if you strive to create the best, give the best, do the best for everyone, not just for some, then today all of humanity has good cause for hope,” he said in conclusion.