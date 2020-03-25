‘When you learn to enjoy being alone, you will sense peace’

You may be feeling extremely low or bored now that you are stuck at home in times of social distancing and self-quarantine. A possible reason for that could be our inability to be able to enjoy our own company.

“The luxury of being able to spend time alone is becoming rare. We live in a world where we are constantly being exposed to other people, whether it’s in person, over the phone or online,” says the narrator in a video by Fearless Soul.

Being part of a community gives us a sense of belonging. “We need to know that we have a community around us to feel safe, loved and supported. But when we do this continously, we can actually forget how to be without the influence of other people. The problem is in the “needing”; needing others to be happy, needing others to fill the missing piece. Thee are no missing pieces though when you learn to love your own company,” the narrator asserts.

The goal is to get to a stage where you are just as happy alone as you are with others. Being content in your company will help in four ways, as mentioned in the video: it will clear your mind and help make better decisions; you can reconnect with things you love; you choose things that you truly love to do which improves your quality of life; and you will feel at peace.

