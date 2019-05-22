‘When you find the right people who gel with you, then you feel invincible’: Sylvester Stallone

American actor and director Sylvester Stallone, known for his path-breaking film ‘Rocky’, believes in the power of adversity. In this Goalcast video, the actor shares that when things were not looking good, he lived his life with integrity and took all the blows.

He also stresses on the power of people to help one ride out life’s tough times. “More importantly, you can’t be alone to really succeed. No man really is an island. When you find the right components in your life, the right people that gel with you, then you feel as though you’re invincible.”