When you are down in the dumps, it’s even more important to be motivated: Rahul Dravid

Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid shares in this inspiring video compilation that everything including debacles and defeats can be overcome with time. “I have experienced great joys, some unbelievable victories and I have experienced crushing defeats in my career as a first-class cricketer. What I have realised with it is that everything does pass. We can endure and survive everything,” he mentions.

Reaffirming that it is important to be even more enthusiastic when you are down in the dumps, he explains that failure is the real test of character.