‘When I look at the world today, I see that courage is needed more than ever’: Amal Clooney

In this video, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney shares how courage, especially from the youth, is needed to tackle glaring issues like physical abuse, restrictions on mobility of women, attacks on freedom of the press and injustices against the LGBT community.

“When I look at the world today, I see that courage is needed more than ever,” she mentions while speaking at the Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee in 2018.

“At a time when our politicians try to conflate the term “refugee” and “terrorist”, and make us fear one another, we need courage. We need young people to say, it is our world now and there are gonna be some changes,” she adds.