‘When I feel fear, as uncomfortable as it may be, I know I’m in the right place’: Sterling K Brown

Actor Sterling K Brown gave a heartfelt speech at Stanford University in 2018. “[A]nytime you do something new, usually, inevitably, there is fear. Especially if you’ve ever suffered from perfectionism,” he said.

“Here’s the thing I had to remind myself about fear. As a human being, it is my goal in life to become the best version of myself, which is ultimately (I believe) divine. If all of my life is comfortable and convenient, I rob myself of the opportunity to grow, to stretch, to expand,” he added. “When I feel fear, as uncomfortable as it may be, I know I’m in the right place. Whether you’re 22, or 42, never allow fear to keep you from expanding your definition of self,” the This Is Us actor stated.

“No one is an island unto themselves. We have all benefited from, and been supported by, the communities which have nourished us along the way,” he said. “You are Stanford grads now! You get to walk around with an S on your chest! – why NOT shine? And remember, this is not a selfish act. This is the way we give permission to the world to collectively step into the light!”

He concluded the speech with a lot of hope. “Class of 2018, it is your time, now! Do me a favour, will ya? Take your light and show us the way!”