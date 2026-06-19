Anushka Sharma’s mantra for success decoded: ‘Right from the beginning…’

Anushka Sharma has always spoken her mind, and it was no different when she once sat down for a chat with Anupama Chopra. In an undated video currently circulating on social media, the PK actor can be seen explaining how she backs herself when she believes in something.

“Then I don’t think ‘Who has done it?’, ‘What will people think?’; Ask seven other people, ‘What do you think?’. I don’t ask anybody anything. It’s very easy to tell somebody this is good, that is good. But what I think is important, which has always worked for me, is right from the beginning. From my first film also, I knew what I didn’t want to do. Accept your flaws, accept your mistakes, and make mistakes. It is perfectly normal.”