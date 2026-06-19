Anushka Sharma’s mantra for success decoded: ‘Right from the beginning…’

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Anushka Sharma has always spoken her mind, and it was no different when she once sat down for a chat with Anupama Chopra. In an undated video currently circulating on social media, the PK actor can be seen explaining how she backs herself when she believes in something.
“Then I don’t think ‘Who has done it?’, ‘What will people think?’; Ask seven other people, ‘What do you think?’. I don’t ask anybody anything. It’s very easy to tell somebody this is good, that is good. But what I think is important, which has always worked for me, is right from the beginning. From my first film also, I knew what I didn’t want to do. Accept your flaws, accept your mistakes, and make mistakes. It is perfectly normal.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Why having clarity matters
This one mindset can radically change your life, emphasised Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist, and life coach.
“Most people think clarity comes from knowing what you want. But in reality, transformation begins when you’re clear about what you will no longer tolerate. When you’re clear on what doesn’t align with your values, energy, or growth, you stop outsourcing decisions. You stop waiting for signs. You stop living for others,” said Delnna.
But clarity alone isn’t enough. It takes courage to act on it.
Delnna stressed that the courage to own a mistake instead of blaming others is essential and humane. “It teaches you that you are allowed to change your mind; you are allowed to make mistakes; you are allowed to pause, reassess, and start again,” said Delnna.
The goal isn’t perfection, but is self-trust. “Self-trust is born when you stop abandoning yourself to fit into roles that were never yours. So if you’re feeling stuck, overwhelmed, or lost—don’t ask, ‘What should I do? Ask instead: ‘What am I done doing?'” shared Delnna.
Clarity isn’t about controlling the future. “It’s about finally listening to yourself. Once you do that, courage follows. Also, the moment you say no to what isn’t you, you create space for everything that is for you,” said Delnna.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.