‘What happens right after you feel like you failed is who you are’: Justin Timberlake

"Your tenacity and your ability to define who you are through those failures will be your ultimate success," he said.

“When I was young, I felt like a weirdo. I felt like I didn’t belong,” said Justin Timberlake as he gave a heartfelt speech at Berklee College of Music.

“I look around this room and I feel like I found all the rest of the weirdos. You’re all right here! You know what I mean? It only took me 38 years,” he added.

“You’re defined by what you define failure as. It’s not a thing if it leads you to your success. It’s all part of the journey. You have to appreciate those moments. Because what happens right after you feel like you failed is who you are and who you will continue to be… You have to dare to suck. You will never make something great if you are afraid that it’s going to suck, that it’s going to fail… Your tenacity and your ability to define who you are through those failures will be your ultimate success.”

“I couldn’t even put this on a bucket list because I just didn’t even think it would ever be possible,” he said.

“I hope that in the years to come, two things will happen: one, I will represent you in the way that you most hope for. And two, I look around and see this graduating class, meet me at the studio. I want to see y’all! We’re working together,” he added.