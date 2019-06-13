What is the point of a day that doesn’t have positive feelings: Julia Roberts

Speaking at the 2014 Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (Glsen) at their annual Respect Awards, Hollywood actor Julia Roberts mentioned that little moments of joy can make someone’s day.

Advertising

“What is the point if one is not kind, does not have unconditional love and generosity towards the other? What is the point of a day that doesn’t have some kind of positive feeling. I couldn’t get through the day as a mother if my kids didn’t turn to me at some point and say, “I love your earrings”.

Also Read | Good Morning Wishes Images, Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Pics, SMS, Greetings, Shayari, Pictures, Photos

“Some little gem is all you need for you to stop and say, thank you! What any of us needs is the tiniest bit of encouragement,” added the Pretty Woman actor.