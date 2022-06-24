‘We’ve got to get comfortable with being uncomfortable’: Luvvie Ajayi Jones

Truth is powerful but tough to speak. As such, often when it comes to telling the truth, fear grips us. But telling the truth or bringing about a change is essential, so one has to take that challenge of doing things that makes us feel uncomfortable.

​🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Luvvie Ajayi Jones, a Nigerian-American author, speaker, and digital strategist said that someone has to be the domino, in bringing about the change. “I want us to leave this world better than we found it; and how I choose to effect change is by speaking up, by being the first, and by being the domino.”

Recalling a skydiving incident, she shared that when she jumped out of the plane she thought it to be the worst decision of her life. But after experiencing it she felt it to be the best one.

Comparing it with speaking up the truth, the author said, “I think I am falling out of the plane. It feels like that moment when I’m at the edge of the plane and I think I should not do it but I do it anyway. Sitting at the edge of that plane and kind of staying on that plane is a comfort to me. Every day I’m speaking the truth, I feel like I’m falling out of that plane.”

Talking about being the domino, she quoted the example of the #MeToo movement that gave million of women the courage to open up about their harrowing experiences.

She added that comfort is overrated and it just keeps things the way they are. “So we’ve got to get comfortable with being uncomfortable by speaking these hard truths when they’re necessary,” she added.

​ 📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!