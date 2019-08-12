We all have weaknesses; we just need to learn to deal with them: Dr Janki Santoke

Through one of the stories from Greek mythology, Vedanta scholar Dr Janki Santoke explains the importance of knowing one’s weakness and finding out ways to deal with it. In this inspiring YoursWisely video, she narrates the story of the Goddess Thetis and her child Achilles.

Advertising

ALSO READ: Good Morning Wishes Images, Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Pics, SMS, Greetings, Shayari, Pictures

“She wanted her child to be immortal. So, she holds the child by the heels and dips him into a river called Styx. But since she is holding him by the heel, his whole body becomes immortal but not the heel,” narrates Dr Santoke.

ALSO READ: When you accept yourself, the world recognizes you: Muniba Mazari

When the Great Achilles is shot in the heel during the Trojan war, he meets his end. “The story shows us how within each one of us, there is some fatal flaw. Something we are not capable of. Each one of us has this weakness within. This weakness can be the cause of our downfall. This weakness stops us from our happiness. It is for us to find out where our weakness lies and deal with it before that weakness deals with us,” she says.