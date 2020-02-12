We should not have low expectations from disabled people: Stella Young

The struggle of living life in their own terms is tough for differently-abled people, but Stella Young had challenged all possible boundaries. The Australian comedian and journalist, who was wheelchair-bound, died at the age of 32. But, she left behind an example of positivity and an abundance of inspiration for her admirers, as she talked about the stereotypes associated with disabled people. Young wants the world to accept disabled people like normal people and not appreciate them for the normal things they do, because that’s not what makes them feel special.

In this motivational video, she jokes about how people consider disabled people as ‘inspirational porn‘. “My community wanted to facilitate me but I wasn’t doing anything that could be considered an achievement if you took disability out of the equation. People used to say that it’s motivating when people on wheelchair come and talk inspirational stuff. And that’s when I had realised that people only see disabled people as objects of inspiration. Disabled people are not looked as normal teachers, professionals or artists they are treated as inspirations”, she says.

Young held a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Public Relations from Deakin University, Geelong and a Graduate Diploma in Education from the University of Melbourne. After graduating in 2004, she worked for a time as a secondary school teacher.

