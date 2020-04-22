Tough times never last, but tough people do, says Fr Warner D’Souza, a parish priest of St Jude Church, Mumbai, in this YoursWisely video.

“We are going through some times which, God willing, will soon go away,” he remarks, adding that God calls upon us to be tough, to face the future bravely. “I know many of you, as we are doing in this country, are facing this situation with great resilience. But as people of faith, we must also bring hope and kindness to others. And that is why my message also includes kindness, charity. We need to think of others in tough times such as this. It is not possible for us to help everyone, but it is possible for each one of us to help someone,” he says.

In these trying times, we can look for someone else — just one person who needs love, affection and kindness. “Go ahead, bring a smile to someone in these tough days,” suggests Fr D’Souza.

The world is collectively going through a difficult time; there is hope in knowing that you are not alone out there, even if it feels like that in this period self-quarantine and lockdown. Take care of yourself and look out for others, too. Love, support and compassion are the only virtues that you need to possess right now. The rest will take care of itself; the world will heal.

