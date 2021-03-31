‘We have to make a pledge to keep every child alive’: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Partnering with Radio4Child Awards, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan said she was honoured to have been chosen as the celebrity advocate for UNICEF and spoke of her concerns regarding so many people who lack the knowledge of child immunisation.

“Today, we are gathered here to discuss what mothers want, what families want, what fathers want — that is where the UNICEF campaign comes in, ‘Every Child Alive’. What they want is every child, wherever, however, whenever, in whatever condition they are born, they have to be alive. That is all that we want.”

She further spoke of the positive influence radio jockeys have on people, saying that “it’s their voice that kind of resonates with the entire nation”.

Taking an example from her own life, she narrated her concerns over her first child, Taimur’s health when she had asked the doctor about how to prevent him from pneumonia and many other diseases. She talks of her realisation about the importance of immunisation for her child and stresses upon it, “So if I am doing it, I want all the young mothers, first-time mothers, to have to understand that this is just a necessity and if I can lend my voice to it, I think this is something that, you know, I’ve taken it upon myself.”

