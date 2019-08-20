We have shown the world that India will not be bullied: Rajiv Gandhi

The words of erstwhile Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi echo in present times, mirroring the socio-political scenario the country finds itself in.

In this video dated November 19, 1984, nearly 37 years since attaining independence, Gandhi stresses on the fact that India is self-sufficient, independent and refuses to give into any pressure from other countries.

“We can revel in our pride for we are actually free. How many countries can say that? India has achieved this feat because in the years gone by, Pandit Nehru and Indira Gandhi emboldened the country. They led us in an empowering way so we could face the world,” he states.

“Being a strong military power is not enough. We need the strength and support of the citizens. Indira Gandhi worked for the people, for their well-being. We need to follow her vision and take her initiatives forward. We need to be one,” he says in the video.