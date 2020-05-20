Correct your expectations; appreciate things for what they are: Dr Janki Santoke

In this video, a Vedanta scholar narrates a story explaining why it is important to take note of the expectations one sets in a relationship and most of all how we should stop expecting others to be who they are not. In this motivating video by YoursWisely, she narrates the story of a sage who was trying to save a scorpion which had fallen into the river.

When the sage first tried saving the scorpion, he was stung by it. When this happened several times, he was asked by a bystander why he continued to save the ungrateful being. To this, the sage said, “Poor thing he can’t help it, it’s his nature.” But, then the bystander asked him, “Even when he’s biting you, why are you still saving the ungrateful scorpion?” The sage replied, “Because it is my nature,” narrates Dr Santoke.

“Each one of us is helplessly driven by our own nature. Each person, each being is of a particular type; the moment we understand this we will be able to relate to things properly. Our expectations from people are all wrong and therefore, we get into trouble. If we could correct our expectations, we can enjoy everything as long as we appreciate it for what it is,” advises the Vedanta scholar.

