We become good at whatever we practice; So don’t practice distraction

Distraction is easy as a notification beep of a mobile phone, says self-development speaker Dandapani. Giving example of how a monkey does what it sees, motivational speaker Dandapani speaks on how distraction takes our energy away from constructive work. “From one thing to another, people keep jumping”, he mentions.

“People have become a slave to technology such that they allow it to control their awareness. As soon as a notification beeps, one reaches out to check it. If you practice this kind of a behaviour all day, you are just practising distraction,” he says.