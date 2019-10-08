We are the children of time and it will eat us up one day: Dr Janki Santoke

Can we control time? Or are all bound to serve it for life, like slaves?

Straight from the pages of Greek mythology — handpicked and narrated by Vedanta teacher and author Dr Janki Santoke — this inspiring YoursWisely video is about Greek God Chronos and God of Gods Zeus. In the awful story, Chronos is shown as a strange parent who ends up eating all his children. Until one of them is hidden by the mother. This child grows up to be Zeus; he kills his father Chronos and becomes the King of Gods.

“This sad story tells us a philosophical thought… Chronos represents time, and the English word ‘chronology’ has come from the Greek word Chronos. So Chronos is that strange father who eats his children. We are the children of Chronos. We are the children of time. And time will eat us up one day,” says Santoke.

“He who can conquer time, becomes the kings of the gods, becomes a true achiever in this world,” she says.