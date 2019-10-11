‘We are already on our way to the destination, why worry?’

How do we stop worrying about the past and the future and focus on the present instead?

Vedanta teacher and author Dr Janki Santoke narrates the story of Mullah Nasruddin in this YoursWisely video. One day, when he was in a great hurry, he rushed to the river and asked the boatman to take him to the other side. The boatman agreed and started rowing, but noticed the Mullah restlessly paced around. When questioned, the Mullah replied curtly, “Can’t you see, I am in a great hurry?”

Drawing a parallel with the real world, Santoke says, “Once the action has started, we are on our way. Why does the mind need to worry? Why does it need to go into the past or the future? The action has started, we will reach our destination sooner or later. The more we worry, the more our action is impaired.”

“When we are very agitated about a problem, all our energy is going into the agitation, with no energy left to solve the problem. If the Mullah keeps pacing the little boat, the boat may capsize. Worry has never solved any problem,” she counsels, adding that we must all work towards finding a solution instead.