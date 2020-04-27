‘We are not a trend, we are here to stay”: Naomi Campbell on the importance of diversity

Naomi Campbell’s face is what immediately comes to mind when we hear the word supermodel. The celebrated supermodel has led life with example. Born in London, she dominated the ramp and appeared on the cover of various fashion magazines. At the Black Girls Rock 2018, she highlighted the importance of representation and the various discrimination they have to suffer.

Winning the Black Girl Magic Award, she said, “It is wonderful to see the progress that is happening of all the black voices of women been heard in our society today.” She then went on to say that an example of this was seen when many black models donned the covers of various fashion magazines. “But this (diversity) should be the norm,” she asserted. “Together we can make this happen. Many people have tried to put us against each other but through unity we have overcome many of those barriers. And it makes my 32 years in the modelling industry fighting for diversity worthwhile.”

She added: “We’ve got to ensure that all black women are empowered and that we all own our own magic.” She concluded with powerful words, “We are not a trend, we are here to stay and let’s keep going.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd