We all search outside of ourselves for happiness: Nithya Shanti

In our quest to happiness, we go the extra mile. We chase dreams we know nothing of. In this inspiring YoursWisely video, spiritual facilitator and storyteller Nithya Shanti tells us the story of a man who has lost his keys and is searching for them frantically. Only, he is not looking for them where he has actually dropped them.

Shanti draws a parallel with the human desire of seeking happiness in everything but their own selves. “So many projects, so many assignments, so many things we imagine that — once we accomplish them, have them, own them — then we will be happy. And we keep running, running, running, just because the light’s better, just because everybody else is doing that,” he says.

“We hesitate to look within, because we haven’t shone the light of our consciousness inwards. But that’s where we need to learn to look,” he says.