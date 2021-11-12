‘Anger always leaves scars’: Here’s how to keep your temper in check

Anger is a common human emotion that all of us experience at some point. But like all other things, an excess of it may cause harm to your well-being and that of your loved ones. Also, what you say and do when you’re angry can leave a permanent mark on someone’s life and mind.

That’s why it’s extremely crucial to manage your anger. As such, in this inspiring video, a father teaches his angry son the importance of staying calm even in the most difficult situations.

Seeing his son frequently losing his temper at inconsequential moments and snapping back at people, the father assigned him with a task –one that would make him see the significance of managing his temper. He asked the young man to hammer a nail on a wooden fence whenever he felt angry. The boy did as asked for two days and triumphantly went to see his father.

But instead of relieving him, his father then asked him to take out the hammered nails from the wooden fence. The son did as asked and what happened next, truly showed the boy the meaning of losing your temper. His father ushered him to the fence and told him, ”Look at the fence. It is marked with holes from your anger. It will never look the same again.”

That day the boy learnt that we all get angry and lose our temper but what we say and do when we get angry can permanently hurt someone. You may ask for forgiveness, and you may even be forgiven, but the wounds you cause will always remain, because anger always leaves scars.

The video is a perfect reminder to stay motivated and keep our tempers in check!

