Watch: Here’s how you can create stronger bonds with people

'Always know that there's a network of people to cheer you on and to support your efforts.' (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

“Technology has made it easier to communicate. But it hasn’t made it easier to connect with other human beings. I’ve found that the secret to connecting in the high-tech, fast-paced world that we live in, is doing a few small things the old-fashioned way,” begins the narrator of a video titled ‘5 ways to create stronger connection’.

The first way, he explains, is by writing handwritten letters. He says: “People are looking to make a difference. And so if you can show someone that they’ve really had an impact on the life that you’re living, the life you’re pursuing, it could have a huge impact.” The next is by picking the phone up and calling someone. This is especially required when hiring someone, to set the tone right for their employment, he explains.

“Ask interesting and meaningful questions when you get outside of the office. This helps people in opening up and really engaging with one another. The next is to open up. If you want to connect with people, then you have to open up. I’m not always that good at it, and I imagine most people aren’t. But that’s why being open stands out so much, because most people aren’t,” he continues.

The last way would be to “turn the video on, because that’s when you can see the real personality come out. When you’re on video, you’re forced to be present.”

The video concludes with this message: “The more you can take time to develop genuine, authentic relationships, the more you’re going to be able to realise your dreams. You’re going to be able to take big risks and know that there’s a network of people to cheer you on and to support your efforts.”

