scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Warren Buffett shares advice to become successful in life

"By far the best investment you can make is in yourself. If you invest in yourself, nobody can take it away from you," said Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

"If you just learn to communicate better, both in writing and in person, you increase your value by at least 50%," said Warren Buffett. (Photo: Reuters/File)

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, shared some advice that can help make you successful in life. One of the richest people in the world, Buffett stresses on the importance of communication skills.

“By far the best investment you can make is in yourself. I mean, for example, communication skills. I tell students, graduates, and businesses, that they’re learning all these complicated formulas and all that. If they just learn to communicate better, both in writing and in person, they increase their value by at least 50 per cent. If you invest in yourself, nobody can take it away from you,” he said.

“You have got one mind and one body in this world and you can’t start taking care of it when you’re 50. By that time you’ll rush it out if you haven’t done anything. So, you really make sure that you just remember that you just got one mind and body to get through life with and to do the most with it,” he continued.

Also Read |‘You must take calculated risks in order to achieve what you want’: Sophie Darchiashvili

What about life advice?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-looking approach: Amitabh KantPremium
Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-looking approach: Amitabh Kant
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists

“Well, I’ve advices. You know the most important thing is really who you associate with. You want to associate with people that are better than you. I mean, basically, you’ll go in the direction of the people that you associate with and you want to have the right heroes. If you want to emulate somebody, you better pick very carefully who you want to emulate. Who you admire, who you are, who you want to copy, and the most important for most people in terms of that decision as their spouse. You want to pick a spouse that’s better than you are,” he said.

Also Read |‘Future is a space for infinite possibilities’: Ravi Dubey

Is a business school worth it?

According to him, it depends on the person much more than it depends on the school. Some people are going to get a lot out of advanced education and some people are not going to get that much. “I don’t even think it’s important that every person goes to college at all. I mean, we have all kinds of jobs. And I actually was not keen on going to college myself. Yeah, my dad kind of jollied me into it. I don’t think it’s for everybody. I think it’s for a lot of people. But there ought to be a reason you’re going and I didn’t really see much reason. By far the best investment you can make is in yourself. If you invest in yourself, nobody can take it away from you,” he concluded.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 08:20:57 am
Next Story

Russia’s McDonald’s successor replacing Big Mac with ‘Big Hit’

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

‘Master Maqbool’: Stunning works of master painter MF Husain go on display in Mumbai
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close