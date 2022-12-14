Warren Buffett shares advice to become successful in life

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, shared some advice that can help make you successful in life. One of the richest people in the world, Buffett stresses on the importance of communication skills.

“By far the best investment you can make is in yourself. I mean, for example, communication skills. I tell students, graduates, and businesses, that they’re learning all these complicated formulas and all that. If they just learn to communicate better, both in writing and in person, they increase their value by at least 50 per cent. If you invest in yourself, nobody can take it away from you,” he said.

“You have got one mind and one body in this world and you can’t start taking care of it when you’re 50. By that time you’ll rush it out if you haven’t done anything. So, you really make sure that you just remember that you just got one mind and body to get through life with and to do the most with it,” he continued.

What about life advice?

“Well, I’ve advices. You know the most important thing is really who you associate with. You want to associate with people that are better than you. I mean, basically, you’ll go in the direction of the people that you associate with and you want to have the right heroes. If you want to emulate somebody, you better pick very carefully who you want to emulate. Who you admire, who you are, who you want to copy, and the most important for most people in terms of that decision as their spouse. You want to pick a spouse that’s better than you are,” he said.

Is a business school worth it?

According to him, it depends on the person much more than it depends on the school. Some people are going to get a lot out of advanced education and some people are not going to get that much. “I don’t even think it’s important that every person goes to college at all. I mean, we have all kinds of jobs. And I actually was not keen on going to college myself. Yeah, my dad kind of jollied me into it. I don’t think it’s for everybody. I think it’s for a lot of people. But there ought to be a reason you’re going and I didn’t really see much reason. By far the best investment you can make is in yourself. If you invest in yourself, nobody can take it away from you,” he concluded.

