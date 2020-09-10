Want to accomplish all your goals? Set mini habits

Find out the best way to achieve all your goals. (Source: Pixabay)

Often, we set out to form new habits, but cannot bring ourselves to get on with the tasks. A YouTube channel called ‘Better than Yesterday’, explains why this happens, and how learning mini-habits is the way to go. “One of the biggest problems people have, is that we expect too much from ourselves. And as a result of those high expectations, we sometimes don’t get anything done,” the narrator explains.

“Essentially mini habits are habits where the expectation is so low, that you can do them every single day without fail,” he continues.

“The reason I have these small habits, is because they allow me to get everything done over a longer period of time and I create habits that actually stick.” He had thought of applying this method when he was looking to involve more meditation practice to his everyday life. “If you don’t feel like doing the habit that day, or if you’re low on time, you just do the mini version. This way you still get something done and there’s no guilt afterwards. But often you will find that the mini version expands into a longer version. On some days your motivation will be high and you’ll keep on going for much longer,” he says.

“I encourage you to find something that you’re constantly procrastinating on and apply the mini habit concept there. Make the habit so small that you’ll never have a problem starting it. So whatever that might be, make the goal so small that you cannot fail. Study for one minute. Do one push-up. Read one page. Remember, objects in motion stay in motion. Motivation to continue will come after starting,” he concludes.

