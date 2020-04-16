Want some positivity in life? Listen to these three centenarians

It is during trying times that we seek inspiration and draw strength from those who lived through and survived much worse. In this video, we are introduced to three centenarians who have many stories and experiences to share. They are happy, satisfied even, with how their life has shaped up, and to each of them, age is just a number.

Clifford Crozier (born 1915), Emelia Harper (born 1913) and John Denerley (born 1914) make a remarkable trio. They share some priceless nuggets of wisdom which are bound to put a smile on your face. “I don’t feel any older than I was 20-30 years ago. Except with my limitations,” remarks Crozier. Denerley says he does not feel like he is 29, but maybe 79. “I am not going yet. I am still strong. I am very strong. I never realised how strong I am. It’s all the food that my mother cooked, first of all grew in the garden,” shares Harper.

Crozier says he makes his own bread by hand. Harper reminisces her childhood and says they always had fresh food straight from the garden. And Denerley waits for his Tesco supplies.

“I don’t have many failures. If I am making a cake and it falls, it becomes a pudding,” comments Crozier.

The three of them then share their marital experiences, insisting that love and marriage be worked upon, differences be resolved as there is no giving up.

“Make the most of it, especially if it is a first love. There is nothing like it,” says Harper. She then goes on to say that her first children were twins, but she unfortunately lost them. “And that was the most tragic moment in my life. But I had a daughter, and I enjoyed her company very much indeed. Loved her immensely,” she tells us.

“You get healed, but you never forget… It’s really wonderful to have something left behind,” Harper adds.

“Be as independent as you can, but don’t be reluctant to ask for help when you think you need it,” Crozier suggests.

“Keep right on to the end of the road… that is my motto,” Denerley concludes.

