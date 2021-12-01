‘I’m an eternal optimist, so I fundamentally believe that the world can be better’: Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh, the visionary designer who passed away on November 28 after a private struggle with a rare kind of cancer, has had an impact on the design world that goes far beyond the runways.

Having no formal training to training, he paved his own way to success by being the founder of Off-White and the artistic designer at one of the biggest fashion houses in the world, Louis Vuitton. In an interview with a young design student from USC Iovine and Young Academy and XQ Institute CEO and co-founder Ruslan Ali, Abloh spoke of his own journey as a young student, how he navigated studying engineering while also feeding the artist in him by DJ-ing, skateboarding and keeping himself of art and pop culture.’

“I know it’s hard, it’s lofty goals to be like ‘don’t believe and abolish the stereotype and don’t believe the box that they put you in’, but life is so short that you can’t waste even a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do versus knowing what you can do.”

The designer extraordinaire also added, “And that’s like the switch in your head — if you can get to a place where you can act on that in the next hour after we’re done speaking, I guarantee you it’s a domino effect; everything just starts to sort of like, you know, obliterating itself away.”

In the earlier part of the interview, Abloh stated, “Activism is rooted in this idea that you can spread knowledge so that change can happen”. He further added, “I’m an eternal optimist, so I fundamentally believe that the world can be better.”