Vir Das’ thoughtful advice to people: ‘Be stupid’

Das believes life is bold, painful, ecstatic and overwhelming. Thus, to cope with it, one needs to be stupid. (Photo: Instagram/Vir Das)

Actor-comedian Vir Das had delivered a speech at his alma mater Knox College in 2018. It was also an acceptance speech as the college honoured him with a doctorate. In the speech titled ‘Be stupid’, he gave a piece of rather uncanny but thoughtful advice to the young graduates.

“Be stupid, just once, really often. Because when you embrace the stupidity in your life, you really live,” he had said.

“The dictionary defines stupidity as a person or situation that showcases a lack of common sense. I submit to you that common sense is overrated. And much worse than that, it’s common,” Das added.

The comedian believes life is bold, painful, ecstatic and overwhelming. Thus, to cope with it, one needs to be stupid. He asked students to be stupid in meetings, in love, in failure, in success, in friendship, in sickness, in grief, in arguments, on social media, with money, with your ambition, with your art and with your family. He said it is important to have the courage to do something that society thinks is a “ridiculous idea”.

He concluded by saying, “Be stupid. Just once, often. Unapologetically, and deliberately. What’s the worse thing that could happen? Somebody will call you stupid? Somebody will say your life is a joke? I’m saying you should be that somebody. I’m saying you should own it. And on that day when your life flashes before your eyes, be it on your deathbed or just creepily every day on Instagram, you’ll be laughing. And laughter is courage.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle