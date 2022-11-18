‘I was looking for one chance to prove myself’: Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda, like many other kids, had a childhood dream of becoming either an actor or a cricketer. Upon developing a liking for acting, he started doing theatre. “My dad used to tell me that it is easier to become an IAS officer than an actor,” he said.

But, Vijay was quite convinced that he can make a place for himself in the industry. “If I have talent then I can do it,” he said. “I had nothing to lose so there was no giving up. You have just one option to make it or continue to live the life you had.” The actor decided to give himself time till his 25th birthday to get established as an actor.

“I really like the cinema. It was around my 25th birthday that I decided to get into writing and direction. I wrote a bunch of scripts, I wrote my first shot and directed my first shot. I enjoyed doing it and thought that this could be an option. But, during this time, I got my first film, which offered a supporting role. Then after six or 10 months, I found myself jobless again,” he said.

“I was looking for one chance to prove myself and ‘Yevade’ felt that chance. But when it did not convert, I was shaken,” he continued. This was the time Vijay was really disturbed and he started reading, watching cinema, and talking to other directors, who like him, were not able to break in. This is how he met the director of ‘Pelli Choopulu’ which was his first film as a lead actor. The film was a huge success.

“The transition from no one knowing you to everyone knowing you was quick,” he said.

“When you give a big hit you tend to raise your fee, but I feel guilty to do that. I feel like maybe they just watched this film and may not watch the next one, so I should not raise the fee. And when they watch the next movie, I am like, maybe I should increase the fee,” he added.

