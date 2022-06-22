‘Success and failure shouldn’t be taken seriously’: Vicky Kaushal

Success and failure go hand-in-hand and play an important role in our lives. While success boosts our confidence, failure may prove to be a setback for many of us. Actor Vicky Kaushal, however, feels both success and failure are by-products and should not be taken seriously.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“It’s very important to remember your reason why you started the journey. I got into acting because I love it. I want to live my whole life enjoying acting. And as long as I focus on it, both success and failure are just by-products to me. It will come and go and it is not in my control,” he says.

He adds, “When you start your journey of becoming an actor, you can fall any minute. You are the most fragile when you are at that stage. I was like that, too. But then, I did not think so, I was like, ‘I have to get up everyday and have to do it’.”

Kaushal, who is known for his acting prowess did not have it easy. He would go for auditions every day. “It was important for me to know that the casting guys feel that I have it in me.”

He found his true calling when he realised it was not engineering, but acting that he was really interested in. He was fully aware of the fact that he would really need to work his way up and there would not be directors and producers waiting for him from the get-go, telling him: “We give you a platform. Come and get ready to be launched…”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!