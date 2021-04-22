‘Never, never lose belief’: Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal talks about his days at Mithiai College, Mumbai, and his love and passion for acting. He shares the plans he had made for his career in acting and after joining an acting institute, he shares about how he envisioned himself on screen five years from then.

Further, he says: “You just have to sometimes just give it out there and do it. You know, sometimes it’s not necessary for you to know how it’s gonna happen, but it’s very necessary for you to believe that it’s gonna happen. If you believe it’s gonna happen, it’s when the how takes care of itself.”

Belief is the first step to success in whatever you want to do in life, explains the actor.

When asked about failure, Kaushal speaks of the multitude of times he had had to give auditions. He mentions he was picked up for a role through a screen test, and says he has given 1,000 auditions in his life. “The important thing is to just keep walking.”

On his acting tools in particular, Kaushal says, “I don’t believe in one approach towards acting because I feel, at the end of the day, between action and cut, I have to be honest. That route could be anything.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle