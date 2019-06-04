‘Use fear of failure to succeed’: Shah Rukh Khan

Sharing his life’s experience of living in poverty and seeing his parents die poor, actor Shah Rukh Khan, fondly called, King Khan shares in this motivating Yale University speech in 2012, that fear of failure can actually help one succeed. “Poverty is not an enabling experience at all. Poverty entails stress, fear and sometimes depression. When my parents died, I equated poverty with failure and I didn’t want to be poor,” he recalled.

“I believe that the true path to success is through the fear of failure. If you aren’t scared enough of failing, you are unlikely to succeed. It is not pleasant to fail. It’s tough. All of us experience it. So, use fear of failure to succeed,” he added.