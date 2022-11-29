Understanding the five ways in which you can fail in this century

Pritika Mehta says in her eye-opening talk, “We are changing the way we live, talk, our jobs, our education, every few years.”

She adds, “Consider this: you are 2,000 times less likely to get killed in an airplane crash than in a car accident. You know why? Because every time a plane takes a flight, all possible avenues of failure are eliminated.” She then explains how life is exactly like that. Once you know the ways in which you can fail, you can eliminate those behaviours.

These are the five ways in which you can fail:

1.) Fearing fire.

“Let us consider the scenario our ancestors first saw fire.” She says if they had been scared, they would have never made use of it. Technology is the fire of 21st century. We fail to understand technology can be used to live life in a better way.

2.) The second way of failing in this century is understanding how our education system does not promote creativity or critical thinking. She says the only way to deal with this is to become a self learner. You want to learn a new course? Do it. Pursue things outside of the classroom. Do what interests you.

3.) Another way to fail is it get settled with the job you have. The highest paying jobs of today didn’t even exist five years ago. The only way to progress is to not settle. Keep advancing your skills and your goals. Be open to change.

4.) Another way of failing is if you fail to use social media sensibly. Use social media to benefit you. Don’t become a product of social media, make social media the tool you use to progress and communicate effectively.

5.) Losing focus. This is another way of failing. Staying on your phone while conversing with people and feeling guilty while not responding instantly. You’ll lose focus if you forget that you need to control these devices, rather than them controlling you.

“Now that you know 5 major ways you can fail in this century, it is up to you to eliminate them. And success is all yours,” she concludes.

