‘Try to be the kind of people that give advice to celebrities’: Mindy Kaling

Speaking at Harvard University, actor Mindy Kaling gave a funny speech. “I am an American of Indian origin whose parents were raised in India, met in Africa, and move to America, and now I am the star and creator of my own network television program. The continents traveled, the languages mastered, the standardised tests taken over and over again, and the cultures navigated are amazing even to me. My family’s dream about a future unfettered by limitations dependent only on ‘what you know’ and not by ‘who you know’ was possible only in America. Their romance with this country is more romantic than any romantic comedy I could ever write,” she said.

“And it’s all because they believed, as I do, about the concept of the inherent fairness that is alive in America. And that here, you could aspire and succeed. And that, my parents believed, their children could aspire and succeed to levels that could not have happened anywhere else in the world,” she added.

“To be honest, it scares me because you look like a bunch of tweens. So please, just try to be the kind of people that give advice to celebrities, not the other way around,” she said in conclusion.

