‘I hope I can inspire each one of you to just trust yourself’: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, a woman of many talents, started her career at a young age — shooting to fame from Disney’s Hannah Montana.

Over the years, the award winning singer-songwriter has seen many highs and lows, from making her mark as a singer with a distinct voice, dealing with fame at an early age, to also battling an auto-immune disease, Gomez has seen it all.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

In an inspiring speech at the We Day conference in California, Selena emphasised on the importance of ‘staying true to yourself’ and chronicled how she almost lost track of who she truly is because she was paying too much attention to other people’s thoughts and ideals. Take a look at the speech here:

Stressing that she was constantly juggling expectations of too many people at the same time, Selena said, “I’m surrounded by people who are supposed to guide me and some of them have and others haven’t. They pressure me, there’s so much pressure, you’ve got to be sexy, you’ve got to be cute, you’ve got to be nice, you’ve got to be all these things. And I’m sure you can all relate, you all have pressure that you have to deal with every day.”

“Until recently, I had given in to that pressure. I lost sight of who I was. I listened to the opinions of people and I tried to change who I am because I thought that others would accept me for it. And I realised I don’t know how to be anything but myself,” she continued.

ALSO READ | How can you change your behaviour for the better?

She addressed the audience and said, “I just want to say that I hope I can inspire each and every one of you to just trust yourselves, and to love and to be loved.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!