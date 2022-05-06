‘True love first begins with loving yourself’: BTS member Kim Nam-joon

Kim Nam-joon, professionally known as RM, a South Korean rapper, songwriter and the leader of South Korean boy band BTS, shared a powerful message of self-love.

After giving a brief introduction of himself, he said, “I used to imagine that I was a superhero, saving the world. Looking back, that’s when I began to worry about what other people thought of me and started seeing myself through their eyes.”

“Soon, I began to shut out my own voice and started to listen to the voices of others. No one called out my name, and neither did I. My heart stopped and my eyes closed shut. So, like this, I, we, all lost our names. We became like ghosts.”

He added, “I had one sanctuary, and that was music. There was a small voice in me that said, ‘Wake up, man, and listen to yourself!”.

“Even after making the decision to join BTS, there were hurdles. Most people thought we were hopeless. Sometimes, I just wanted to quit,” he said. He, however, feels lucky that he didn’t give it all up and thanked BTS members and his Army fans.

He continued and share a message of “Love Myself” by motivating people to “speak yourself”. He said, “I would like to ask all of you. What is your name? What excites you and makes your heart beat? Tell me your story. I want to hear your voice, and I want to hear your conviction”.

“No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin colour, gender identity: speak yourself. Find your name, find your voice by speaking yourself.”

He concluded by saying, “Like most people, I made many mistakes in my life. I have many faults and I have many fears, but I am going to embrace myself as hard as I can, and I’m starting to love myself, little by little.”

