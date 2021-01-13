People are intimidated when you know who you are: Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju

Meet one of Karnataka’s first transgender doctors, Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, a young MBBS doctor. In this video, Dr Trinetra, who identifies as a transwoman, talks about her inspiring journey despite not having any support from society.

“As I transitioned to medical school, as I came out to people, and as I realised how healthcare works for the transgender community in India, I realised there is such a gaping hole. We don’t get the healthcare that we deserve, be it with gender affirming surgery or gender affirming therapy including psychological counselling. We don’t get the bare minimum,” she said in this Brut India video.

As a doctor now, she looks to change the perspective. “There was a lot of bullying and harassment that came my way. But I decided to take it head-on. At one point of time in life when you are sure of who you are, when you will not take nonsense from people, people are really intimidated by that. I enjoy that. That’s a huge step forward in my life,” she said.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle