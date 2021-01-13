scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Must Read

People are intimidated when you know who you are: Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju

Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, who identifies as a trans woman, is working to change the perspective of people towards the trans community

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 13, 2021 8:20:23 am
trans community, Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju transwoman, Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju model, transwoman, trans community, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, life positive,Dr Trinetra wants to change the outlook of people towards the trans community. (Source: Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju/Facebook)

Meet one of Karnataka’s first transgender doctors, Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, a young MBBS doctor. In this video, Dr Trinetra, who identifies as a transwoman, talks about her inspiring journey despite not having any support from society.

ALSO READ |Just because you are successful at 15, doesn’t mean you’ll be successful at 19: Rahul Dravid

“As I transitioned to medical school, as I came out to people, and as I realised how healthcare works for the transgender community in India, I realised there is such a gaping hole. We don’t get the healthcare that we deserve, be it with gender affirming surgery or gender affirming therapy including psychological counselling. We don’t get the bare minimum,” she said in this Brut India video.

As a doctor now, she looks to change the perspective. “There was a lot of bullying and harassment that came my way. But I decided to take it head-on. At one point of time in life when you are sure of who you are, when you will not take nonsense from people, people are really intimidated by that. I enjoy that. That’s a huge step forward in my life,” she said.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Express Wanderlust: Pune’s Shaniwar Wada fort reopens; learn more about its history

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 13: Latest News

Advertisement