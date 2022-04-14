What does it take to regulate the mind?

David Goggins is a seasoned endurance athlete who has competed in over 60 ultramarathons, triathlons, and ultra-triathlons, routinely setting new course records and ranking in the top five. He once held the Guinness World Record for the most pull-ups completed in 17 hours, with 4,030.

Goggins — now working as a motivational speaker and author — gives talks to high school students, professional athletes, and Fortune 500 company employees. In 2018, he released Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds, an autobiography and self-help book that teaches readers how to use their full potential to overcome pain and anxiety.

David is unconcerned about any prizes, medals, accolades, or magazine articles. That isn’t why he acts the way he does. Despite the fact that he has generated a significant amount of money and visibility for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, none of this honor is meaningful to him. He isn’t attempting to be the best in the world. He isn’t concerned about the number of races he has completed. He doesn’t keep track of how far he’s travelled. There isn’t even a scoreboard.

Instead, it’s all about going above and beyond his comfort zone to achieve his personal best. For no other reason, than to see what he’s made of, David decides to run the toughest events and put himself through some of the toughest military training programs in the country. Physical and emotional pain are the path to self-discovery for him; nothing else makes him feel more clear, concentrated, and alive.

In this video, he shares his experiences and advice on how one can control and train their own mind. He also states that one is alone in their head for 24 hours every day. It’ll be very difficult if they can’t regulate their own mind. He also asks his viewers to keep themselves motivated and not to give up.

