‘We die. That may be the meaning of life’: Toni Morrison

Toni Morrison, among the most celebrated literary voices of Black America passed away recently, leaving behind a rich legacy. She wrote her first book, The Bluest Eye, in 1970 when she was 39 years old when she was balancing multiple responsibilities as an editor and parent. Later, she went on to author several other books, having secured her place as among the most accomplished literary voices. And while it might be difficult to choose, Beloved remains one of her most enduring works, which won her the Pulitzer and a clutch of other awards.

While Morrison has been accused of treading a similar path over and over again, telling stories about black men and women, yet the novelist remained unapologetic. Her writing is laced with the kind of empathy that compels one to feel compassionate.

In 1993, she won the Nobel Prize for Literature and her speech remains relevant, with every revisit. Speaking about the existence and experiences of black American woman, a theme that is a fixture in her novels, Morrison says, “Her reputation for wisdom is without peer and without question. Among her people, she is both the law and its transgression. The honour she is paid and the awe in which she is held reach beyond her neighbourhood to places far away; to the city where the intelligence of rural prophets is the source of much amusement.”

Later, in a profound moment, she says, “We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”