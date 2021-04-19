‘People will always have an idea of who they think you are’: Tom Hiddleston

Actor Tom Hiddleston talks of his struggles before becoming an actor. Oftentimes, you don’t get success in whatever you are trying to pursue and you meet dead-ends. He speaks about the importance of not taking failure too personally and not letting it dictate your journey.

“Your natural instinct is to take it personally and often the decision isn’t personal. I certainly felt as though I had failed, and you can get very despondent. The challenge is to find a way of negotiating that sense of rejection, that sense of failure without it eroding your sense of self and your own specific talent, and your own curiosity in the work.”

He further says people always have an interpretation of you, which is more often than not, incorrect. Though he gives the example of acting, the advice is overarching. “Only you know what you had to go through to deliver that performance in that audition or on that stage or in that short-film or film or television series, and protect that with everything you have, because all those people who think they know who you are didn’t do the work and they don’t know. So, have that faith in yourself.”

