There are always lots of other people behind a success: Olga Tokarczuk

Olga Tokarczuk, author and Nobel Laureate gave an impassioned speech before receiving the coveted prize in 2018.

“Before making the trip to Stockholm, I did my best to find out what this special week and the Nobel prize ceremony would be like. And I came upon the movie, The Wife. My favorite scene in the movie is when the writer and his wife have just received the call from the Nobel Academy, and they jump up and down on their bed like children, shouting: “We’ve won the Nobel!” But further down the line, the mood of the story grows darker, as it gradually transpires that the secret behind the writer’s success is his wife – and that she is the real author of his novel. No, no, please don’t worry – I can solemnly declare that I wrote all my own books myself,” she said humorously.

Drawing the point home, she further added, “But the movie demonstrates a particular phenomenon, which is that prizes treat their laureates as individuals, by ascribing one-hundred-percent of the merit to them. When in fact there are always lots of other people behind their success – those who support, help and inspire.”

She concluded by stating “Today it is exactly one hundred-ten years since the first woman won the Nobel Prize in Literature – Selma Lagerlöf. I bow low to her across time, and to all the other women, all the female creators who boldly exceeded the limiting roles society imposed on them, and had the courage to tell their story to the world loud and clear. I can feel them standing behind me. We really have won the Nobel!”