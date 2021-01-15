Beginner’s mind has many possibilities, expert’s mind has few

A story by Suzuki Roshi talks about the need to empty the mind of preconceptions in order to explore possibilities and grow to the fullest. The story goes like this:

“Once upon a time, a professor went to a Zen master. He asked him to explain the meaning of Zen. The master quietly poured a cup of tea. The cup was full, but he continued to pour. The professor could not stand this any longer so he asked impatiently: ‘why do you keep pouring when the cup is full?’

The master replied he wanted to show the man how he is making a failed attempt to understand Zen when his mind is already full. He advised the man to empty his mind of preconceptions before he makes an attempt to understand Zen. The man understood and left.”

“If your mind is empty, it is always open to anything, it is open to everything. To the beginner’s mind, there are many possibilities, in the expert’s mind, there are few. We are constantly trying to relate things, actions and disasters to one another. We must not have any preconceptions, and we must take every word, every event, every feeling as it is.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle