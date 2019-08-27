To remedy an imaginary situation, stop thinking about it: Eckhart Tolle

In his recent video running a little over 11 minutes, spiritual teacher and writer Eckhart Tolle both ridicules as well as tears into anxiety, suggesting ways to identify and overcome it.

“Anxiety, which is a form of fear, (is) very common — some people have it in the background continuously. And, I would say, there’s some degree of fear even if you’re not conscious of it… Fear can express itself as anger. If you look at anger closely, you will find hidden underneath it is a state of fear,” he says.

Tolle asks a presents a series of uncomfortable yet necessary questions that one must answer, in order to take down fear from its roots. “If there’s fear, you need to acknowledge that there’s fear. The important question that arises is, are there any thought processes connected with the fear? In other words, what are the thoughts your mind is producing while you’re feeling the fear? Is it possible that certain thoughts that you think frequently produce the fear? Is it possible that you project yourself into the future moment excessively, trying to control something you have no control over?”

Tolle further goes on to say that excessive thought activity often creates scenarios of things going wrong; that are not happening now; may never happen. And even if they did happen, the actual situation would be easier to face.

Tolle also educates his audience by sharing nuggets like, “There’s nothing you can do to remedy an imaginary situation except to stop thinking it. But, if an actual situation arises, you face it and you give it your attention and you take the action that you need to take”.

