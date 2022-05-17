‘Find motivation wherever you can and run away from self pity’: Shahid Kapoor

There has to be a motivating factor behind everything you do. This very word has become common for a quotidian life — whether it’s regarding motivation to work hard, motivation to stay fit or motivation to live life to the fullest.

While giving an interview to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, actor Shahid Kapoor talked about this hard-to-obtain quintessential factor in his life and where he derives it from.

“To be motivated is only beneficial to yourself; find it wherever you can and run away from self pity as fast as you can because the only thing it does is it gets you absorbed in a negative emotion where you blame everything except learn to make a change within,” he said.

The Kabir Singh actor said he gets motivated by the people around him. He shared the ages of his respective family members including his wife, brother, children and his father who belong to different age groups and that is where he draws his motivation from.

Explaining the different types of people around him in his work life, he said there are people who have been working since a decade before he started and are doing well; the people who’re doing better than him and the people whom nobody remembers.

“I am surrounded by so many phases and stages of life which are all around me and so close to me,” he said.

In addition to this, Shahid talked about self doubt which is quite prevalent in everybody’s life. He said there are moments when he experiences self doubt but at the same time, he believes the most important thing is to break through those moments and be self assured. “The idea is to appreciate everything you’ve done, be well aware about what you’ve done wrong, take a lesson from that and be hopeful about the future.”

