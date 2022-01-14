‘To achieve your goals, don’t focus on them’: Reggie Rivers

The New Year comes with the resolve to achieve new goals. But some of us find it difficult to stick to them. Reggie Rivers, former football player with the Denver Broncos, gives away his secret of achieving goals.

He talked about the things we all have heard about goals: “You pick out what it is you want to do, you set your goals, you write them down, you stay focused on them, you check your list over and over again, you come back to it, and that’s how you achieve your goals.”

But, Rivers shared how in school itself he realised that instead of focusing on the goal, he should focus on the process. He said, “I purposely focused on the part that was in my control and ignored the part that was outside of my control; that was the first time in my life that I purposely focused on my behaviours rather than my goal.”

Rivers emphasised on the importance of changing things under ones control rather than things which are beyond capability. “Goals require you to have the participation of other people, therefore, they are outside of your control. So, if you spend too much time focusing on your goals, you’ll never achieve them.”

Further elaborating, he said, “Behaviours are things that you alone can do, it doesn’t take a parent, a teacher, a coach, a friend, a neighbour, a spouse, a child; it doesn’t require anyone else.” Instead of thinking about achieving your goal, work towards the position from which you can easily achieve your goal.

Behaviours are like short term goal. He said that “today, tomorrow, and this week. I write things down in those three categories and plan out how I’m going to go after the goals that I have in my life. And that keeps me focused on my behaviours.”

He concluded by saying: “I’m focused 100% on the part that is in my control. If you want to achieve your goals, don’t focus on them. If you want to achieve your goals, you have to focus on the behaviours that are the building blocks that get you to your goals.”

