Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

‘Keep your heart on your sleeve’: Timothée Chalamet

“It’s important to present yourself as an open wound as it will hopefully serve as a therapeutic device for people experiencing something similar," says the 'Call Me By Your Name' actor.

Timothée Chalamet goes viral for his look at Venice Film Festival.

Timothée Chalamet, an American actor who’s earned various accolades for his work, believes in being as open a book as possible.

Currently on the trending charts for his Venice Film Festival look, Chalamet sheds light on the craft of acting and speaks on dealing with fame, and rejection, in this old interview.

He talks about how adaptability is the strongest suit an actor could possess. Speaking of his creative process, he states, “It’s important to present yourself as an open wound as it will hopefully serve as a therapeutic device for people experiencing something similar.”

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site may be new ‘black s...Premium
Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site may be new ‘black s...
What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won’t ...Premium
What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won’t ...

“I think honesty and being as open a book as possible. Those are the biggest takeaways,” he says in the video. “Keep your heart on your sleeve as an actor. That’s your instrument,” the 26-year-old adds.

He also highlights how he enjoys the recognition he receives and cherishes the audience coming up to him to appreciate the book or the movie, Call Me By Your Name.

“It’s been a really nice experience for me. I’ve seen people I admire not being so comfortable with that, but I enjoy it,” he shares.

When it comes to rejection, Chalamet’s simple idea is to not take everything so personally: “It’s often not personal,” he says.

He concludes by urging the audience to draw a clear line between their professional and private self: “There has to be a professional you, with thick skin. And then there’s a personal you that you protect that further helps in protecting the professional you.”

